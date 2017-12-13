© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Sues Wells Fargo for Alleged Predatory Sales Practices

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 13, 2017 at 8:52 AM MST
WellsFargo.jpg

The Navajo Nation says Wells Fargo targeted tribal members with predatory and illegal sales practices. Member station KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the tribe announced a lawsuit Wednesday for alleged violations of federal, state and Navajo law. 

The suit alleges Wells Fargo employees at branches on the Navajo Nation convinced customers to open unnecessary accounts, and issued unauthorized credit and debit cards. Tribal officials also say the bank deceived Navajo elders into purchasing products to meet sales quotas.

The tribe’s President Russell Begaye says it’s seeking restitution, damages and civil penalties.

Wells Fargo didn’t comment on the lawsuit. But a representative said in a statement it’s assisting customers who were affected by widespread illegal sales practices throughout the country. The company has acknowledged it created nearly 3.5 million fraudulent accounts

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News bankscrimeLocal NewsNavajo NationRussell Begaye
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content