© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal Report Finds DOJ Falling Short in Tribal Law Enforcement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 18, 2017 at 2:00 PM MST
navajo_officer_hosteen_chester_patroling_alone_-_alysa_landry1.jpg
Alysa Landry/Indian Country Media Network
/

A new federal report shows the U.S. Justice Department has fallen short in its law enforcement duties in Indian Country. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

The Tribal Law and Order Act requires the DOJ provide assistance to tribal law enforcement agencies with investigations, training and data collection. The report from the department’s inspector general, however, shows federal agents, tribal police and U.S. Attorney offices haven’t yet developed a uniform system since Congress passed the law in 2010.

In addition, the audit found a lack of accountability within the DOJ, which has led to crimes not being fully investigated and prosecuted. The inspector general made more than a dozen recommendations to improve law enforcement.

The Navajo Nation was among 11 tribes surveyed for the report. Scarce resources and geographic isolation amplify crime-fighting challenges on the 27,000-square-mile reservation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News policecrimeLocal NewsNavajo NationUS Justice Dept.Tribes
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content