Flu Numbers Up More Than 750% in AZ

The number of confirmed flu cases in Arizona so far this season is up by more than 750% compared to last year. KNAU’s Justin Regan has more.

Health officials say there have been about 3,000 reported flu cases statewide. That’s compared to just 347 at this time last year. The bulk are in the Phoenix metro area, but Coconino County also reports an increase this year with 77 confirmed cases. Matthew Maurer is an epidemiologist with Coconino County. He says despite the large numbers now, it doesn’t necessarily mean the season totals will be more than usual.

"For the west coast we usually see a spike for flu season in February, and we might be seeing our spike earlier this year. It can end up being an average flu season," says Maurer.

Maurer says the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus is to get a flu shot and wash your hands. He also recommends staying home at the first sign of flu-like symptoms. Flu season usually lasts through early summer.