KNAU and Arizona News

Shots Fired Near A Shiprock Elementary School; No Injuries

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 21, 2017 at 8:11 AM MST

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after shots were fired in the vicinity of an elementary school in Shiprock.

Navajo Nation police say there are no reported injuries.

They say Shiprock police officers arrived on the scene about 3 p.m. Wednesday at Nizhoni Elementary School and secured the area.

After being pointed out by witnesses, police confronted the male suspect who was walking near a city market.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest and officers used a stun gun on him before he was taken into custody.

They say a handgun was found in the suspect's possession. His name and age weren't immediately released.

Police say the school was placed on lockdown as a safety measure.

They say the incident remains under investigation.

KNAU and Arizona News Indian CountrypoliceNew MexicocrimeNavajo Nation
Associated Press
