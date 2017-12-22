© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona's Jobless Rate Drops To Lowest Level Since Nov 2007

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 22, 2017 at 8:11 AM MST
jobless_rate_down_0.jpg

Arizona's unemployment rate has dropped to the lowest level since November 2007, falling to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent last month.

The rate remains well above the national unemployment rate, which stayed at 4.2 percent for the second consecutive month.

A year ago, Arizona's unemployment rate was 5 percent and the U.S. rate was 4.6 percent.

Arizona's jobless rate was 4.2 percent in November 2007.

The state Office of Economic Opportunity reported Thursday that Arizona's economy added 29,500 nonfarm jobs in November. That's up from 18,700 jobs in October.

In all, nine of 11 sectors added jobs led by 15,300 new jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities category.

The state and national figures are adjusted to take out expected seasonal fluctuations.

Associated Press
