Woman Gets 8.5 Years In Prison For Attack With Baseball Bat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 2, 2018 at 7:26 AM MST

A 55-year-old northwestern Arizona woman has been sentenced to prison for 8½ years on convictions stemming from a baseball bat attack on another woman who was trying to collect on a $5 debt.

Gina Jeannette Dumont of Bullhead City was sentenced Wednesday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman on November aggravated assault convictions stemming from the Oct. 30, 2016 incident.

The Mohave County Daily News reports that an advocate from victims services read a letter in court from the victim saying she has had three surgeries and has spent months in the hospital. She also lost her job because she can't use her hands.

The attack occurred at Dumont's home after the victim went there to collect the debt owed to her by Dumont, a one-time friend.

