© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Brain_Food_cropped.jpg
Brain Food Archive
Hungry for more stories on science, culture and technology?Check out Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona. From ground breaking scientific research to global music projects, Brain Food profiles some of the unique projects happening in the region and the interesting people behind them. While there are no new episodes of Brain Food, we will continue to maintain the archive here.

Brain Food: Ecologists Striving to Increase the Golden Eagle Population

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bonnie Stevens
Published January 18, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
landing-eagle-western-wyoming-800.jpg
eagles.org
/

Avian ecologists are concerned that a warming, drying climate may negatively impact the population of golden eagles in the Southwest. In order to trap, track and monitor their behavior, researcher Tom Koronkiewicz with SWCA Environmental Consultants is leaving deer and elk carcasses near nesting sites north of Flagstaff.

“We actually are baiting sites within breeding territories in an effort to supplementally feed females to see if we can increase their reproduction. All of that work is done in the dark of night. We don’t want the eagles to see us. So this time of year myself and our eagle biologists, we keep very odd hours,” he says.

Researchers are also repelling down cliff sites to reach the nests and test for parasites that could kill eaglets. Koronkiewicz believes northern Arizona’s mild winters may increase the number of bugs that are harmful to the raptors.

“There are certain arthropods—like tics and mites, the mites similar to our bed bugs, that inhabit these nests and the nests are used by breeding adults, these ecto-parasites become alive again. There’s essentially a meal, a blood meal, when the nestlings hatch, these ecto-parasites are very good at detecting the nestlings, attaching themselves to get a blood meal to make more ecto-parasites,” he says.

Koronkiewicz hopes his research will lead to discoveries that will boost the numbers of golden eagles and improve their chances for survival.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentwildlifeScienceBrain FoodLocal News
Bonnie Stevens
See stories by Bonnie Stevens
Related Content