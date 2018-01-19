© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix Police: Serial Killing Suspect Tied To 9 Attacks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 19, 2018 at 8:39 AM MST
Arizona Department of Correction
/

Phoenix police say no single piece of evidence led them to arrest a convicted felon in the shooting deaths of nine people over a three-week span late last year.

They say shell casings, cellphone records, DNA and even a piece of jewelry helped them link 35-year-old Cleophus Cooksey Jr. to the slayings that occurred in Phoenix and two neighboring suburbs.

He was arrested Dec. 17 at a Phoenix apartment where officers found his mother and stepfather. Both had been shot to death.

Cooksey was rebooked Thursday on additional murder charges and other crimes.

Authorities say the victims, who were shot between Nov. 27 and Dec. 17, range in age and gender.

Police are withholding a number of details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Cooksey is being held on $5 million bond.

Associated Press
