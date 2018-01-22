© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

More Than 1,000 Demonstrators Gather for Flagstaff Women’s March

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 22, 2018 at 3:56 PM MST
1 of 9
More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered for the 2018 Women's March in downtown Flagstaff Sat, Jan. 20.
Ryan Heinsius
2 of 9
Ryan Heinsius
3 of 9
Ryan Heinsius
4 of 9
Ryan Heinsius
5 of 9
Ryan Heinsius
6 of 9
Park ranger Jessica Pope wore a so-called "pussy hat," which has become a symbol of Women's Marches across the world.
Ryan Heinsius
7 of 9
Tuba City special education teacher Tami Dugi says she marched to represent Native American women and girls, who suffer high rates of abuse and violence.
Ryan Heinsius
8 of 9
Activists and elected officials addressed the crowd at Flagstaff City Hall following the Women's March Saturday.
Ryan Heinsius
9 of 9
Ryan Heinsius

Women’s Marches were held in cities all over the world this weekend. It was the second gathering largely protesting the presidency of Donald Trump. In Flagstaff, more than a thousand people took to the streets to speak out on a wide variety of issues from gender and racial equality to preserving public lands. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

They chanted and carried signs in support of the MeToo movement, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ, immigrant, and Native American rights.

Jessica Pope is a Grand Canyon Park Ranger. She’s worried about the future of public lands, healthcare and education.

"Everything that we hold dear in this country is being threatened. And we have to wake up, and we have to start paying attention, and we’ve got to do something. That’s why I’m here," she says.

Tami Dugi, a special education teacher from Tuba City, says she marched to represent Native American women.

"There’s a huge issue right now on any Native rez and across the country regarding missing and murdered Native women and girls. It’s pretty much an invisible issue across the nation," she says.

Local officials and community organizers spoke at Flagstaff City Hall, and many called for more women to run for office ahead of this year’s election. Women’s Marches also took place in Prescott and Sedona, while more than 20,000 gathered in Phoenix.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationprotestsPrescottFlagstaffSedonanative americansLocal NewsWomen's MarchLGBTQ
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content