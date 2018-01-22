More Than 1,000 Demonstrators Gather for Flagstaff Women’s March

Women’s Marches were held in cities all over the world this weekend. It was the second gathering largely protesting the presidency of Donald Trump. In Flagstaff, more than a thousand people took to the streets to speak out on a wide variety of issues from gender and racial equality to preserving public lands. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

They chanted and carried signs in support of the MeToo movement, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ, immigrant, and Native American rights.

Jessica Pope is a Grand Canyon Park Ranger. She’s worried about the future of public lands, healthcare and education.

"Everything that we hold dear in this country is being threatened. And we have to wake up, and we have to start paying attention, and we’ve got to do something. That’s why I’m here," she says.

Tami Dugi, a special education teacher from Tuba City, says she marched to represent Native American women.

"There’s a huge issue right now on any Native rez and across the country regarding missing and murdered Native women and girls. It’s pretty much an invisible issue across the nation," she says.

Local officials and community organizers spoke at Flagstaff City Hall, and many called for more women to run for office ahead of this year’s election. Women’s Marches also took place in Prescott and Sedona, while more than 20,000 gathered in Phoenix.