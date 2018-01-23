Head Of State HR Department Steps Down

The director of the Arizona agency that serves as the human resources department for all 33,000 state workers has resigned.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced the resignation of Craig Brown on Monday. Brown's brief resignation letter gave no reason, only saying he had fulfilled his "two-year commitment to serve in that capacity."

Ducey appointed his chief operating officer, Gilbert Davidson, to serve as interim director of the Department of Administration.

Brown took the job in August 2015 after serving as a consultant for five years and spending decades with Intel.

The department oversees benefits, maintains office buildings and provides information technology services and other support to state agencies.

Ducey said in a statement that he was grateful to Brown for his service, noting his leadership helped streamline government.