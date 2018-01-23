© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Head Of State HR Department Steps Down

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2018 at 7:55 AM MST
BROWN1.jpg
Intel Corp.
/

The director of the Arizona agency that serves as the human resources department for all 33,000 state workers has resigned.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced the resignation of Craig Brown on Monday. Brown's brief resignation letter gave no reason, only saying he had fulfilled his "two-year commitment to serve in that capacity."

Ducey appointed his chief operating officer, Gilbert Davidson, to serve as interim director of the Department of Administration.

Brown took the job in August 2015 after serving as a consultant for five years and spending decades with Intel.

The department oversees benefits, maintains office buildings and provides information technology services and other support to state agencies.

Ducey said in a statement that he was grateful to Brown for his service, noting his leadership helped streamline government.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press