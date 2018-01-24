Republican Wendy Rogers Makes 1st Congressional District Bid

Another Republican has jumped into the primary race in Arizona's sprawling 1st Congressional District.

Retired Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers announced her bid for the GOP nomination on Tuesday, joining state Sen. Steve Smith and Eloy farmer Tiffany Shedd in the Republican primary.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Tom O'Halleran, who is seeking re-election. He easily won a first term in 2016 against Republican former sheriff Paul Babeu.

Rogers has run for Congress in the past three elections, falling short in the primary each time. She ran in the 1st District in 2016 and twice in the 9th District.

The 1st District runs from Flagstaff east to the New Mexico line and south to the Tucson suburbs, taking in the entire Navajo Nation.