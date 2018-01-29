Former Member Of The Navajo Nation Council Dies At Age 77
Navajo Nation officials say a former member of the tribe's council has died at age 77.
They announced Sunday that Annie B. Descheny died Thursday.
A cause of death wasn't immediately released.
Descheny served four terms as a member of the Navajo Nation Council beginning in 1987.
Council Delegate Seth Damon remembers Descheny as a dedicated and passionate leader that always wanted the best for her community and people.
Descheny is survived by her husband, two children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled Tuesday in Gallup, New Mexico.