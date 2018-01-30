© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
University Of Arizona Provost Facing Heat For Gender Lawsuit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2018 at 8:11 AM MST
University of Arizona Provost Andrew Comrie is facing scrutiny following a $2 million federal lawsuit filed by former Dean Patricia MacCorquodale over gender discrimination.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the lawsuit made public last week says Comrie perpetuated a sexist culture as provost by denying MacCorquodale's request for equal pay to her male colleagues.

Comrie, who is not listed as a defendant in the suit, is named throughout as the primary decision-maker responsible for MacCorquodale's dissatisfaction by having the authority to make dean appointments and to set salaries.

Comrie declined to comment about the lawsuit.

After the lawsuit became public, University of Arizona President Robbins announced that Comrie had decided to step down as provost and return to a faculty position.

Arizona Board of Regents discrimination gender University of Arizona
