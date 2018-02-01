© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Source: Arizona Ammo Dealer Wasn't Involved In Las Vegas Shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 1, 2018 at 7:52 AM MST
vegas1.jpg
(Reuters)
/

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

The official said Wednesday that Douglas Haig came on the radar of law enforcement when a box with his name was found in the Mandalay Bay hotel suite that gunman Stephen Paddock used as a perch.

Fifty-eight people were killed and 800 more injured when Paddock unleased a hail of bullets on Oct. 1.

The official said Haig was questioned by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after the shooting.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press