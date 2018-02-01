Source: Arizona Ammo Dealer Wasn't Involved In Las Vegas Shooting

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

The official said Wednesday that Douglas Haig came on the radar of law enforcement when a box with his name was found in the Mandalay Bay hotel suite that gunman Stephen Paddock used as a perch.

Fifty-eight people were killed and 800 more injured when Paddock unleased a hail of bullets on Oct. 1.

The official said Haig was questioned by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after the shooting.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.