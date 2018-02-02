© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SRP Sending 3rd Contingent Of Workers To Help Puerto Rico

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 2, 2018 at 7:51 AM MST
The Salt River Project is sending a third contingent of workers to Puerto Rico to help restore power on the U.S. territory where the electrical system was devastated by hurricanes.

The workers deploying Friday for a 30-day rotation will replace the second contingent of SRP workers. The members of the second contingent will return to Arizona on Monday after 30 days of working in Puerto Rico.

The 10-member third contingent will work on behalf of the American Public Power Association.

SRP says the group includes supervisors and managers in fields such as line work, engineering and design, logistics and safety.

