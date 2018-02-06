© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Chiropractor, Wife Accused Of Having Sex With A Teen

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 6, 2018 at 8:00 AM MST
A northern Arizona chiropractor and his wife have been arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenage girl.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 60-year-old Douglas Gilbert and 57-year-old Kimberly Korba both were booked into jail on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.

They say Gilbert has been released on a $125,000 bond while Korba remains in custody on the same bond amount.

The couple is from Sedona and operates a chiropractic office in the Village of Oak Creek.

Authorities say the couple claims to treat patients for "emotional clearing" using muscle testing as part of the physiology of emotion.

Investigators say Gilbert and his wife befriended a 17-year-old girl with apparent emotional issues, took her camping in a remote location, gave her drugs and engaged in various sex acts.

Associated Press
