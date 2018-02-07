© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Man Gets Prison For Selling Fake Insurance Policies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2018 at 7:39 AM MST
BRIAN1_0.jpg
Salem County (New Jersey) Correctional Facility
/

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for selling fake insurance policies to commercial environmental businesses.

Prosecutors say Brian McFarland must also pay full restitution of more than $450,000 to the 87 defrauded businesses.

The Arizona Department of Insurance's fraud unit arrested McFarland for theft, fraud schemes and identity theft in 2016.

McFarland forged his name onto an Arizona insurance producer's license of another agent with the same last name.

He used the stolen identity and license to sell insurance under the name Legends Environmental Insurance Services.

McFarland set up fraudulent bank accounts under Legends' name without the agency's knowledge and diverted more than $450,000 in premium payments into his own bank account.

He pleaded guilty to theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices last December.

