© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

2 Arizona DPS Troopers Injured In Crash In Flagstaff Area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 9, 2018 at 9:00 AM MST
CRASH1.jpg
Arizona Department of Public Safety
/

Authorities say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been seriously injured in a car crash on Interstate 17 in the Flagstaff area.

A DPS box truck delivering food to the agency's canine units was struck from behind by another vehicle and rolled on its side about 10 a.m. Thursday.

DPS officials say the trooper was taken to a Flagstaff hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries while a sergeant in the truck suffered superficial injuries.

DPS officials say the 19-year-old driver of vehicle that struck the box truck wasn't injured, but was taken into custody.

They say Van Rothermel of Tempe has been booked into the Coconino County Jail on suspicion of DUI, aggravated assault, endangerment and drug possession.

It's unclear if Rothermel has an attorney yet.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press