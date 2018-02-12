© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Identify Grand Canyon Helicopter Crash Victims

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 12, 2018 at 11:33 AM MST
Authorities have identified three people killed in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon over the weekend. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the group of six British tourists took off from Las Vegas for a sightseeing flight Saturday.

Stuart Hill was taking the trip for his 30th birthday. He was killed along with his girlfriend Becky Dobson and his brother Jason Hill. The pilot and three other British tourists remain in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital with severe burns, broken bones and other injuries.

Rescuers flew four survivors—three passengers and the pilot—to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where they remain in critical condition.

Saturday evening’s crash occurred on the Hualapai Indian reservation in the rugged terrain of the Grand Canyon’s West Rim, outside of the national park.

The cause is still unknown and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. The flight company, Papillion Grand Canyon Helicopters, says it’s cooperating with authorities.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
