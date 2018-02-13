© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Senate Panel Votes To Freeze Minimum Wage Hikes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 13, 2018 at 8:02 AM MST
MINWAGE1.jpg

An Arizona Senate committee has approved a proposal that would ask voters to roll back a minimum wage initiative they approved in 2016.

The proposal from more than a dozen Republican lawmakers freezes the minimum wage at the current $10.50 an hour and repeals mandatory sick time included in the 2016 voter-approved law. It passed Monday on a 5-3 party-line vote.

Business owners testified that the wage and sick time hikes in Proposition 206 have made it harder to find workers and forced them to cut employment. Workers testified they were finally able to nearly earn a living wage.

The 2016 ballot measure raised the minimum wage to $10 in 2017, with gradual increases after that. It also required employers to give workers at least three sick days a year.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press