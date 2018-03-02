Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Flagstaff Woman

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Flagstaff woman.

Flagstaff police say 22-year-old Abraham Puentes Ortiz and 20-year-old Adonis Encinas Velarde are accused in the death of 19-year-old Kinsey Beebe after an argument.

They say the woman was found critically wounded Wednesday night when officers responded to a call about shots fired in east Flagstaff.

Beebe was transported to a hospital, where authorities say she died of her injuries.

Police say Velarde turned himself in.

He's being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, disorderly conduct with a weapon, discharging a weapon in city limits, drive-by shooting of an occupied structure and assisting a criminal street gang.

Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of similar charges.

It's unclear if either man has a lawyer yet.