KNAU and Arizona News

Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Flagstaff Woman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 2, 2018 at 6:28 AM MST
5a9895357cfe0.image_.jpg
Flagstaff Police Department
/

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Flagstaff woman.

Flagstaff police say 22-year-old Abraham Puentes Ortiz and 20-year-old Adonis Encinas Velarde are accused in the death of 19-year-old Kinsey Beebe after an argument.

 

5a9894f4b55ad.image_.jpg
Credit Flagstaff Police Department
/

They say the woman was found critically wounded Wednesday night when officers responded to a call about shots fired in east Flagstaff.

Beebe was transported to a hospital, where authorities say she died of her injuries.

Police say Velarde turned himself in.

He's being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, disorderly conduct with a weapon, discharging a weapon in city limits, drive-by shooting of an occupied structure and assisting a criminal street gang.

Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of similar charges.

It's unclear if either man has a lawyer yet.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
