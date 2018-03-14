© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Students Across NOAZ 'Walkout' For Gun Reform and Safety

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published March 14, 2018 at 3:36 PM MST
Walk.jpg
Justin Regan
/

Students across the country staged walkouts today to honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting and to call for safer schools and gun reform. KNAU’s Justin Regan spoke with some kids at Flagstaff High School.

Students gathered somberly on the football field, as the names of the Parkland victims were read out loud. Student speakers called for vigilance, compassion and legislative action. Josh Vallecillo is a senior at Flagstaff High School.

"I’m also representing my little sister because she’s in elementary school right now," says senior Josh Vallecillo. "Also for Florida because I don’t want this event to happen again."

Some students met with local leaders earlier in the day to discuss school safety. For junior Tori Noenickx, the wave of student activism makes her feel empowered.

"People always say ‘You’re kids. You don’t know what you’re talking about'," says Noenickx. "But we know better than anyone because we are in school systems and we know how things are run. In my life, I’m 17, I’ve lived through Las Vegas, Sandy Hook and now the shooting in Parkland. Enough is enough."  

Walkouts were held across the state at many schools, in Phoenix, Page, Winslow and elsewhere. A nationwide march for school safety is planned for later in the month. 

KNAU and Arizona News
Justin Regan
See stories by Justin Regan
Related Content