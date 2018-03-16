Increased Restrictions at Grand Canyon National Park After Waterline Break

Grand Canyon National Park will begin phasing to Level 3 water restrictions and conservation measures due to a series of breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline.

Park officials say that until staff repairs the break and water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels, the park will remain in conservation mode.

Under Level 3 water restrictions, camper services and the RV dump/fill station operated by Delaware North will be closed.

Sinks in public restrooms will be turned off and hand sanitizer will be available.

Park officials say all Level 2 conservation measures announced Wednesday remain in place.

Under those restrictions, they say the park has been able to conserve water by using disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water by request only and adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms.