© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Flagstaff Officer Charged Again for Punching Woman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 19, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
636149424364322467-punchflag.png
Courtesy
/

A former Flagstaff police officer has been indicted anew for punching a woman in the face while trying to arrest her in an encounter captured on video.

A Feb. 8 indictment charged Jeffrey Brandon Bonar with aggravated assault in the 2016 encounter with Marissa Morris during an eviction when the then-officer thought there was an active warrant for Morris' arrest.

The Arizona Republic reports that Bonar changed his last name to Wilson after he married, but court records still use Bonar.

The new indictment was issued after a judge ordered grand jurors to reconsider information that might clear Bonar, who has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Marc Victor said his client looks forward to having a fair trial that considers all of the facts.

Bonar resigned in 2017.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffLocal NewsFlagstaff Police Department
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content