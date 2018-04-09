Coconino County Officials Identify Suspect in Winona Wildfire

Coconino County officials have identified the man who allegedly started an 85-acre wildfire yesterday in Winona east of Flagstaff. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it destroyed several structures including at least one home.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says Winona resident Steve Carter was burning yard debris with a permit when high winds caused the fire to grow out of control, quickly spreading to adjacent property.

Credit Coconino County Sheriff's Office / Winona resident Steve Carter was charged with several felony counts for starting the Copley Fire as he was burning yard debris in Winona.

Residents of 75 homes were evacuated in the early afternoon, and have since been allowed to return.

Jon Paxton is with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

"We did book this individual into the Coconino County Detention Center for three counts of felony endangerment, one count of misdemeanor reckless burning, and one count of felony criminal damage," he says.

Credit Coconino County Sheriff's Office / The Copley Fire burned 85 acres in Winona Sun, April 8.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported from the Copley Fire and crews are still patrolling the area to make sure the blaze is fully extinguished.

Dry, warm and windy conditions are expected through the week and officials are urging everyone to take precaution. They’re also encouraging residents to sign up for CodeRed emergency alert notifications on the Coconino County website.

There are currently no fire restrictions in place on any lands in the state.