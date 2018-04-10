Dry Winter Leads to Low Runoff in AZ Watersheds

One of the driest winters on record is leading to one of the lowest runoffs for Arizona’s watersheds. KNAU’s Justin Regan reports.

Low snowpack in the mountains has led to meager numbers for runoff into the Salt and Verde Rivers. Data from the Salt River Project shows runoff from January through March was the lowest in more than one hundred years. Runoff is down by about half for the Colorado River watershed and Lake Powell. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week declared most of the state a primary natural disaster area due to prolonged drought, with dry weather expected to continue in the region through spring.