aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio
USFWS: Lesser Long-Nosed Bat Has Recovered

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published April 17, 2018 at 12:34 PM MST
Richard Spitzer
/

For the first time a bat has recovered from its status as an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to de-list Arizona’s lesser long-nosed bat. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The species was listed as endangered in 1988. At that time biologists estimated no more than one thousand bats remained. Now there are 200,000.

The lesser long-nosed bat migrates from Mexico into southern Arizona, following a trail of blooming agaves, saguaros and other flowering cacti. It roosts in caves and abandoned mines.

In Mexico it’s a vital pollinator for agaves cultivated by tequila makers. It was removed from Mexico’s list of endangered species in 2015.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will continue to monitor the bat after it’s de-listed.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
