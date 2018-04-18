Fire Restrictions Begin for Friday for Parts of Coconino National Forest and Coconino County

Fire restrictions are beginning to go into effect across northern and central Arizona as windy, dry weather persists across the region and officials attempt to limit the danger of human-caused wildfire.

The Coconino National Forest Fri, April 20 will ban campfires and other fire-causing activities outside of developed campsites on most of the Red Rock Ranger District. That includes Oak Creek Canyon, Fossil Creek and lower West Clear Creek, as well as National Forest land in the Verde Valley on the east side of the Verde River. The area southeast of Interstate-17, east of Forest Road 618 and north of Forest Road 214 is not included in the ban.

Campfires and wood and charcoal stoves are only allowed in Beaver Creek Day-Use Site, Cave Springs Campground, Chavez Group Site Campground, Clear Creek Campground, Crescent Moon Day-Use Site, Manzanita Campground, and Pine Flat Campground.

Coconino County will also begin restrictions Friday for areas below the Mogollon Rim.

“Currently, we have very dry and dangerous conditions in Coconino County and the weather isn’t forecasted to change,” says Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Ryan. “The Board unanimously voted to enact Stage 1 fire restrictions below the Mogollon Rim, in collaboration with our partners, to help lessen the threat of wildfire. We also hope during this time of heightened awareness, people sign-up for emergency notifications on coconino.az.gov/ready to stay informed when emergencies happen.”

Oak Creek Canyon and Sedona along with other lower-elevation areas are included in the county ban.

See the Coconino County and Coconino National Forest website for more information on the fire restrictions.