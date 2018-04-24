© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Weather Helping Firefighters on Indian Meadows Fire South of Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2018 at 1:32 PM MST
IMG_8455.JPG
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/

Firefighters are working under favorable weather conditions to control a blaze south of the Grand Canyon.

The wildfire is moving northeast Tuesday through grass, pinon and juniper in Valle, about 35 miles north of Williams.

An aerial survey shows it has charred 550 acres. A vacant home, a structure and a vehicle also were burned.

Fire spokeswoman Tiffany Davila says crews have been able to steer the fire away from other homes that had been threatened.

While winds are calmer Tuesday than a day before, Davila says the dry vegetation is hindering the progress.

The wildfire is 60 percent contained.

Residents who were evacuated Monday were allowed back home several hours after the fire started.

About 70 people are working the fire, along with air support.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyonfirewildfireCoconino CountyCoconino County Sheriff's OfficeArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementFire Season 2018
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content