© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tinder Fire Grows to 8,600 acres, 10 Blue Ridge Communities Evacuated

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 30, 2018 at 9:05 AM MST
knxv_tinder_fire_from_sgt_don_steinmetz_1525041643349.jpg_85352783_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
ABC15
/

A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.

Officials said late Sunday that blaze which started Friday about nine miles from the small community of Clints Well has grown to 12.5 square miles and forced the evacuation of nearby communities.

Residents of 10 small nearby communities were ordered to evacuate late Sunday.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency because the fire was edging close to homes and buildings.

Around 500 firefighters and 7 hotshot crews of elite wildland firefighters are battling the blaze that is 0 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfireLocal NewsCoconino National ForestCoconino County Sheriff's OfficeFire Season 2018
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content