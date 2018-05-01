Precipitation in the Forecast Could Help Crews Contain Tinder Fire

The quickly moving Tinder Fire near Clint’s Well has grown to 11,500 acres as 1,000 homes remain evacuated. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, officials still report no containment of the blaze.

Gusty winds continue to fan the flames of the Tinder Fire on the Coconino National Forest about 50 miles south of Flagstaff. It prompted Governor Doug Ducey to declare a state of emergency for Coconino County, and federal emergency managers have authorized funds to help fight the wildfire.

Credit APS / The Tinder Fire's burned area

"It’s been so dry and it doesn’t take long with a breeze to dry out some of those fine fuels. And so that’s where some of that growth was late yesterday," says Brian Scott with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team.

The fire has burned several homes. About 600 residents are still under evacuation, but officials say the flames have moved away from the communities.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll says in the coming days officials could start planning to lift some evacuation orders.

"So much of this is weather-dependent as well as how much the firefighters are able to make progress on the fire. But we always begin this progress early so we’re not having to fast-track it," says Driscoll.

Precipitation in the forecast is expected help the more than 550 firefighters begin to control the blaze.