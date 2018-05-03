© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tinder Fire Crews Make Progress as Plans for Evacuee Returns Made

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 3, 2018 at 12:52 PM MST
26943653087_0e581464da_k.jpg
Brady Smith/USFS
/

Crews have begun to suppress the Tinder Fire burning near Clint’s Well after it began nearly a week ago. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the blaze is 12 percent contained and has reached more than 12,200 acres.

Precipitation and calmer winds in recent days have allowed more than 600 firefighters to slow the spread of the Tinder Fire. It’s burning on the Coconino National Forest about 50 miles south of Flagstaff.

Brian Scott with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team says crews have made significant progress.

"We’ve had the benefit of some cloud cover the last couple days that really slowed the fire activity. With that we were able to do some of those firing operations and get out ahead of the main flame front," he says.

Scott says firefighters are expecting a return of dry, warm conditions in the coming days, and are focusing on firing operating and shoring up containment lines. State Route 87 remains closed in the area.

In addition, Coconino County officials are making plans for about 600 evacuated residents to eventually return. More than 40 homes were destroyed or heavily damaged by the wildfire, which started with an illegal abandoned campfire.

Coconino County officials will hold a Tinder Fire community meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at Winslow High School. They’re expected to discuss reentry information with evacuees.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfireCoconino CountyLocal NewsCoconino National ForestFire Season 2018Tinder Fire
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content