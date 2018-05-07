Firefighters Deal With Smoke, Hot Weather Battling Tinder Fire

Officials say hotter and drier weather may affect efforts to battle a large wildfire in north-central Arizona.

The weather will also increase the amount of smoke coming from the fire that's now over 25 square miles (65 square kilometers) and is nearly 80 percent contained.

Wind is expected to push smoke toward Winslow and the Hopi reservation on Monday.

The Coconino County Public Health Services District has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for residents in the Blue Ridge community due to smoke from the Tinder Fire. Officials say the worst time for smoke impacts will be from sunset to sunrise. The overnight hours will bring very high smoke impacts as it settles in.

The blaze has destroyed 33 homes.

Authorities say it was started April 27 by an abandoned illegal campfire.