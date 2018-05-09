© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Supreme Court To Review Ruling In Snowbowl Dispute

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2018 at 7:39 AM MST
The Arizona Supreme Court will review an appeals court's ruling in the Hopi Tribe's dispute with artificial snowmaking operations at a Flagstaff-area ski resort.

In February, the state's Court of Appeals backed the tribe's effort to halt the use of treated wastewater for the Arizona Snowbowl's snowmaking on the San Francisco Peaks.

At least 13 tribes consider the mountain on public land sacred.

The Hopis sued Flagstaff in 2011 over the city's decision to sell wastewater to the Snowbowl.

Under a 20-year contract, the ski resort pays less than $2 for every 1,000 gallons and the pact allows for 180 million gallons every season.

Flagstaff and the Snowbowl both petitioned the state Supreme Court to review the appeals court's decision.

The high court hasn't set a date for oral arguments.

