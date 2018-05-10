McCain: Senate Should Reject Haspel's Nomination

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona is urging his colleagues to vote against the confirmation of Gina Haspel as CIA director.

McCain was detained and beaten in prison during the Vietnam War and is a leading voice against harsh interrogation. He is battling brain cancer and is not expected to be able to vote.

He says that he respects Haspel but that her testimony at Wednesday's confirmation hearing failed to fully explain her involvement in the CIA's enhanced interrogation program after 9/11 and account for the mistakes the U.S. made in torturing detainees.

He says the methods the U.S. employs to keep the nation safe must be as right and just as the values that Americans aspire to live up to and promote in the world.