Lake Havasu City Schools Ban Clothing With Holes

Lake Havasu City school officials are implementing a district-wide ban on tattered, torn and frayed clothing, including pants and shorts with holes.

Today's News-Herald reports the board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District approved the dress code policy Tuesday that prohibits students from wearing the shabby clothing to school.

Some district staff members, parents and students argued against the policy, saying it would limit self-expression and cause disruptions when teachers are required to enforce the policy.

High school officials had requested that the ban only apply to clothing with holes anywhere above the knees.

Board President John Masden says the policy aims to maintain a certain level of professional dress and that it should benefit students in the long run.

The policy goes into effect in August.