KNAU and Arizona News

Campaign Season Opens for Navajo Nation Presidency

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2018 at 2:03 PM MST
The two-week filing period for Navajo Nation presidential hopefuls is open.

The timeframe has been shortened from 90 days to give election officials a more efficient way to review applications after they're submitted.

The race to oversee the country's largest American Indian reservation typically draws more than a dozen candidates.

Current President Russell Begaye hasn't said whether he'll seek re-election.

The race already has drawn interest from previous presidential hopefuls and political newcomers.

Economic development will be a key issue in the race with the expected closure of a coal-fired power plant next year. The tribe heavily relies on coal revenue.

The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 28 presidential primary choose their own running mates and move on to the Nov. 6 general election.

