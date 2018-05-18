Coconino National Forest Areas Will Temporarily Close Due to Wildfire Danger

Coconino National Forest officials will temporarily close six large areas to the public because of heightened wildfire danger beginning Wed, May 23 at 8 a.m.

On the Flagstaff Ranger District, the San Francisco Peaks and Mt. Elden will close along with Kelly and Fay canyons, Fisher Point and Mormon Mountain. The public will also be barred from accessing the Mogollon Rim south of State Route 87 and Fossil Creek.

The areas are closed to Forest Service personnel unless they’re enforcing the closure or responding to a wildfire or emergency. Forest thinning projects will also stop and contractors, permit holders and utilities won’t be allowed access to the areas.

Coconino National Forest managers considered several factors in deciding to close the areas including wildfire danger as well as proximity to homes, communities, watersheds, and infrastructure.

Officials say the closures will be lifted when the region receives enough precipitation to reduce the threat of wildfire, and hot, dry weather is no longer in the forecast. A closure of the entire forest is possible if conditions persist.

Violators face a mandatory federal court appearance and could be fined $5,000 and sentenced to six months in jail.

All other areas of the Coconino National Forest remain under stage 2 fire restrictions.

For details about the closures, call (928) 226-4607 and see https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/coconino/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD580817