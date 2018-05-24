Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests close 4 Areas

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests officials say four areas in the two jointly-administered forests in eastern Arizona are now closed to the public because of elevated wildfire conditions.

The largest area closed Wednesday lies south of State Route 260 and extends from near Forest Lakes on the west to near Show Low on the east.

Other closures include Promontory Butte in the Black Mesa Ranger District, an area called Pole Knoll in the Springerville Ranger District and an area southwest of Nutrioso and Alpine in the Alpine Ranger District.

The forests' announcement of the temporary closures doesn't specify the size of the closures.

Other areas in the Apache-Sitgreaves forests remain under elevated fire restrictions.

The Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto national forests also have implemented partial closures.