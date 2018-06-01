© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ethics Committee Unveils Review Of Arizona Lawmaker, Aide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2018 at 8:26 AM MST
J. Scott Applewhite, AP
The House Ethics Committee says it's reviewing an independent watchdog's referral of Republican Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona and his chief of staff.

The committee's announcement Thursday indicates the independent Office of Congressional Ethics determined there was substantial reason to believe ethics violations occurred.

Neither the House Ethics Committee nor the OCE will discuss the nature of the investigation. It follows reports in the Washington Examiner of generous spending by Schweikert's chief of staff, Oliver Schwab, while traveling and a complaint Schwab exceeded how much money he can earn from a second job.

The complaint, filed with the OCE by a Democratic activist living in Schweikert's district, states Schweikert's campaign committees also accepted illegal in-kind campaign contributions from Schwab.

Schweikert's office did not respond to a request for comment.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press