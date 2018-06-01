Poetry Friday: Dreaming of Creeks and Deer
Oak Creek in Sedona is one of the most spectacular and special riparian habitats in the Southwest. It’s home to many aquatic and earthly creatures, and it’s a favorite hiking spot for Anthony Flesch, this week’s Poetry Friday reader. His quick, original poem “Deer Bed” will make you want to spend the day by the meandering creek.
"Deer Bed," by Anthony Flesch
I found
a deer bed
by the creek –
last year’s dead and dried
grasses
intermingled with the
neon green of
the new spring
growth,
crushed down
into a springy
mattress.
The sun was shining;
I lay down
where the deer lie,
and fancied I could
feel their deery energy,
their ungulate vibe,
trapped somehow
in the grasses
where they lay.
It’s a blustery, cool
day, but the sun
shines warm
on me
as I dream dreams
of does…
If you’d like to read a published poem, or submit an original work for consideration, drop an email to Gillian at gillian.ferris@nau.edu.