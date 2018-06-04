© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Holiday Weekend A Busy One For Forests Under Fire Risk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 4, 2018 at 7:39 AM MST
Fire_danger_t715.jpg
Erin Ford/WGCN
/

The Forest Service had a busy holiday weekend citing some campers and visitors who didn't obey restrictions put into place to protect against extreme fire danger.

Coconino National Forest says the Memorial Day weekend was a busy one.

Authorities issued 42 citations and found 15 illegal campfires even as the forest is under fire restrictions that affect the use of campfires.

Forests all around the Southwest are imposing restrictions and closures as the dry weather and high heat create an exceptionally dangerous fire season this year.

Wildfires this season have already burned hundreds of square miles around the Southwest.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2018
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content