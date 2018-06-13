County Sheriff Considering Deal With Arizona Rangers

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is considering teaming up with the Arizona Rangers to provide more law enforcement for events like the county fair.

Today's News Herald reports Schuster says although the all-volunteer force of rangers cannot make arrests, it only makes sense to bring them on board to help his depleted department.

Schuster says the rangers, who are mostly former law enforcement personnel, will be a "great" benefit to the citizens of Mohave County.

The Arizona Rangers are a uniformed, law enforcement auxiliary reporting to the governor of Arizona with a history dating back to the 1800s.

The Arizona Rangers provide law enforcement assistance to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies within Arizona along with security services for community and civic organizations, as well as support for youth and youth organizations.