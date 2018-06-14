Arizona GOP Asks Lawmaker to Resign Over Immigration Comment

A lawmaker who said "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing integration in schools is being asked to resign by the Arizona Republican Party.

Republican Rep. David Stringer of Prescott made the remarks during a speech at the Yavapai County Republican Men's Forum.

His speech Monday was livestreamed on Facebook and was available to watch on his campaign page. It was later removed.

Stringer also said if nothing is done about immigration "the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed."

In a statement Thursday, Arizona Republican Party chairman Jonathan Lines called on Stringer to resign immediately.

Lines says Stringer's words "have no place in our party, or in our state."

Stringer told the Arizona Capital Times that he apologized to anyone he offended.