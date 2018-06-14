© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona GOP Asks Lawmaker to Resign Over Immigration Comment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2018 at 2:05 PM MST
Sean Logan/The Arizona Republic via AP, File
A lawmaker who said "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing integration in schools is being asked to resign by the Arizona Republican Party.

Republican Rep. David Stringer of Prescott made the remarks during a speech at the Yavapai County Republican Men's Forum.

His speech Monday was livestreamed on Facebook and was available to watch on his campaign page. It was later removed.

Stringer also said if nothing is done about immigration "the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed."

In a statement Thursday, Arizona Republican Party chairman Jonathan Lines called on Stringer to resign immediately.

Lines says Stringer's words "have no place in our party, or in our state."

Stringer told the Arizona Capital Times that he apologized to anyone he offended.

