KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Tightens Fire Restrictions Across Reservation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2018 at 7:39 AM MST
RESTRICTIONS1.jpg
3TV/CBS 5
/

The Navajo Nation is tightening fire restrictions across the reservation because of ongoing drought.

Tribal President Russell Begaye says people should be praying for rain and each other. Tribal officials plan to conduct a ceremony next week, making offerings for rain.

The Stage II restrictions apply to all Navajo land in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

Burning debris, and building campfires, charcoal fires and warming fires is prohibited.

Chain saws are allowed within certain hours.

Smoking isn't recommended in open areas.

Anyone branding livestock can use petroleum-fueled stoves as long as the immediate area is cleared of flammable material.

Anyone building a ceremonial fire must get a permit from the tribe's Environmental Protection Agency.

Violating fire restrictions carries a maximum fine of $5,000.

