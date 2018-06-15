Forward Progress Of Tank Fire Stopped

Authorities say firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a wildfire that prompted dozens of homes in a north-central Arizona forest to be put on pre-evacuation notice.

The lightning-sparked fire has burned 170 acres (69 hectares) on the Mogollon Rim since starting Wednesday about 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) north of Clints Well at the junction of State Route 87 and Lake Mary Road.

Coconino County sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton said about 50 homes remained on pre-evacuation alert Thursday.

Approximately 140 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the fire, which is burning near where a wildfire started April 27 and burned through more than 25 square miles before being contained May 24.