Report: Flagstaff Most Expensive Rental Market in the State

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published June 15, 2018 at 5:04 AM MST
Downtownflkg.jpg

A new report says Flagstaff is the most expensive place in the state to rent an apartment or house. KNAU’s Justin Regan has more.

The study was conducted by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. It found the average monthly price for a two bedroom unit in Flagstaff is more than $1100. That’s $100 more than the average in the Phoenix area which is the next most expensive city. In order for a Flagstaff resident to spend no more than 30% of their income on a two bedroom rental, they would have to make more than $21 an hour. The report also found Flagstaff has the highest percentage of residents in the state who rent. Housing has been an issue of concern for many Flagstaff residents. The city council is currently considering a housing bond for the November election. 

