Nevada Man Faces Arizona Terror Charge After Bridge Blockade

A Nevada man has been indicted in Arizona on terrorism and other felony charges after his arrest last week in a large vehicle that blocked traffic on a Colorado River bridge on the main highway between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 30-year-old Matthew Phillip Wright was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Kingman, Arizona.

Wright was being held Friday at a jail in Kingman pending appointment of a public defender to his case and his arraignment July 5 in Mohave County Superior Court.

Traffic on U.S. 93 was stopped for about 90 minutes June 15 after a vehicle that authorities described as a homemade armored car or tactical vehicle parked on the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover