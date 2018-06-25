© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff Cancels Fireworks Because Of Extreme Fire Danger

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 25, 2018 at 8:12 AM MST
Flagstaff has canceled its annual fireworks display because of extreme fire danger.

The city has been under fire restrictions that prohibit the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks since late May. Conditions are expected to stay dry with no rain in sight.

Flagstaff will mark the July Fourth holiday with a parade, concert and activities outside a local restaurant.

City spokeswoman Claire Harper said Friday the city had not purchased the fireworks before deciding to cancel the display.

Fireworks shows also have been canceled in Williams and Cave Creek.

