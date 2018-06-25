Grand Canyon Eases Water Restrictions After Pump Repair

A pump that supplies water to the Grand Canyon's North Rim has been repaired.

The national park says water restrictions won't be lifted immediately. Instead, they'll be eased over several days as water rises in storage tanks.

The restrictions had called for residents and visitors to scale back on water consumption, limit toilet flushing and take shorter showers.

Businesses also had been using disposable dishes and serving water only on request.

The pump repair means drinking water now is available at Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail.

The park says hikers on the inner trails still should carry all the water they need or have a way to treat water.

The water supply to the more popular South Rim wasn't affected.